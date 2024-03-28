Top track

KA$HDAMI - Reparations!

Ka$hdami Oasis European Tour

DOCK B
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FR- Préparez-vous à vivre l'expérience de rap ultime alors que KA$HDAMI se rend en Allemagne, en Autriche, au Royaume-Uni et en France pour sa toute première tournée européenne ! Réputé pour ses succès révolutionnaires et son talent indéniable, KA$HDAMI es...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Born2Rap
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KA$hDAMI

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

