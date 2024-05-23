DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOPHIE DUKER IS BACK IN MARGATE

Olby's Soul Cafè
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£15.26
Margate Fringe Festival presents:

This is not a drill – SOPHIE DUKER is back in Margate rustling up a new hour of comedy fire.

All this washed-up hag / race-baiter / big ol' freak needs is a working microphone, a tequila-

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
Sophie Duker

Olby's Soul Cafè

3 King St, Margate, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

