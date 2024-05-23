DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Margate Fringe Festival presents:
SOPHIE DUKER IS BACK IN MARGATE
This is not a drill – SOPHIE DUKER is back in Margate rustling up a new hour of comedy fire.
All this washed-up hag / race-baiter / big ol’ freak needs is a working microphone, a tequila-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.