Erick the Architect: I’ve Never Been Here Before release party

The Virgil
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Erick the Architect’s release party of his debut album “I’ve Never Been Here Before”

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Architect Recording Company and The Virgil.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Erick the Architect, Powers Pleasant

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

