Savana Funk

Lumière Pisa
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsPisa
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In poco meno di 10 anni i Savana Funk si sono fatti conoscere come una delle proposte più interessanti e originali nel panorama musicale italiano, riuscendo nel difficile compito di coinvolgere un pubblico sempre più trasversale e in rapida crescita. Con 5...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Antenna Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Savana Funk

Venue

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

