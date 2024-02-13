Top track

Thom Yorke - The Eraser

Thom Yorke 'The Eraser'+ 'ANIMA' listening session

Mini Cini
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
PlaybackManchester
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Thom Yorke - The Eraser
LATECOMERS WILL NOT BE ADMITTED. Please arrive by event start time to avoid being refused entry.

Hear two of Thom Yorke's two stellar solo projects at our listening session in the dark, played in uncompressed audio through every speaker of Mini Cini's cin...

Under 16s should be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Pitchblack Playback.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mini Cini

Ducie Street Warehouse, Ducie St, Manchester M1 2TP, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

