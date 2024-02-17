DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kremwerk 10-Year Anniversary - SATURDAY

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kremwerk 10-Year Anniversary - Saturday

Complex Wide | 9PM - 4AM

Featuring:

Flava D | MoMa Ready | Jordana | Amadeezy

Desvelade | Hyeonje | Jason Code | JENNGREEN | Juco | Mirin Doja

$15/$20/$25 ADV

SAFER SPACE

SAFER SPACE

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jordana LeSesne, Flava D, MoMa Ready and 1 more

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
320 capacity

