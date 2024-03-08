Top track

Kaboom : soirée officielle du festival Écrans Mixtes

Transbordeur
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyLyon
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kaboom : le dancefloor en 16 mm.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par le Festival Écrans Mixtes et SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Calling Marian

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:00 pm

