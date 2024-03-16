Top track

DJ HEARTSTRING - Will You Remember Me When I'm Gone?

HARD Presents DJ Heartstring

Aurora Warehouse
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$37.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ready to bounce? 👏 Berlin based duo, DJ Heartstring, are making their LA debut with us on March 16! 🌟 After blazing the globe for the past two years in intimate clubs & massive festivals, they're bringing their Trance Dance Music straight to an LA wareho...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by HARD.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ HEARTSTRING

Venue

Aurora Warehouse

315 Aurora Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

