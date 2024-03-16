DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ready to bounce? 👏 Berlin based duo, DJ Heartstring, are making their LA debut with us on March 16! 🌟 After blazing the globe for the past two years in intimate clubs & massive festivals, they're bringing their Trance Dance Music straight to an LA wareho...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.