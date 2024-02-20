DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Horatio and Paddy do New Jokes!!

The Bill Murray
Tue, 20 Feb, 10:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Horatio Gould and Paddy Young are two of London's most exciting new comics. Come and see as they develop their new hours and try out brand spanking new jokes that have never been seen before!

“Horatio is the funniest, freshest act out there” Frankie Boyle...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
Lineup

Horatio Gould, Paddy Young

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

