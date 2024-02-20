DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Horatio Gould and Mike Rice are two of London's most exiciting new comics. Come and see as they develop their new hours and try out brand spanking new jokes that have never been seen before!
“Horatio is the funniest, freshest act out there” Frankie Boyle...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.