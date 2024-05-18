DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soirée Sarah Records : Heavenly + 14 Iced Bears + The Gentle Spring

Point Ephémère
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
€24.20
About

Heavenly (UK)

Trente ans après son concert historique au Gibus, Heavenly est de retour à Paris ! Le groupe - l’un des plus prolifiques du label Sarah Records - s’est reformé l’année dernière pour deux dates à guichets fermés à Londres. Il entame une mini-...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heavenly, 14 Iced Bears

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

