Jersey LIVE in Bristol

Strange Brew
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Having sold out their London show at Phonox in a matter of hours, French electronic duo Jersey bring their high flying LIVE 360 show to Strange Brew on Tuesday 12 March.

14+ (under 18s accompanied by adult 1:1 ratio)
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jersey

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

