The North Quarter: Lenzman, Zero T, Redeyes, Fox +

Phonox
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Label manager and all round don Lenzman returns to The North Quarter parties after a brief absence...

He is returning to the party now widely considered as one of the best regular Drum & Bass parties in the world. He's retuning to play alongside the usual...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Lenzman, Zero T, Redeyes and 4 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

