DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spaghetti Unplugged - Roma

Alcazar Live
Sun, 18 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€10.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Roma (Alcazar) e Milano (Apollo) torna la domenica italiana di Spaghetti.

19.00-20.00 iscrizione openmic

20.30 apertura porte

20.45 sorteggio openmic

21.00 start

Ospiti al dente da annunciare!

Durante lo svolgimento verranno effettuate delle ripres...

Questo è un evento 16+
Spaghetti Unplugged

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.