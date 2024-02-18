Top track

Rinzen - Burnin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Subtract On The Pier | Rinzen B2B Anton Tumas

Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier
Sun, 18 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rinzen - Burnin'
Got a code?

About

The sky is the limit for rapidly rising Los Angeles talent Rinzen. His talent and work ethic are inspirational, to say the least. Having released on dance music labels such as Bedrock, Global Underground, mau5trap, and Desert Hearts Black, he now heads ove...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Subtract Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rinzen, Anton Tumas

Venue

Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier

15 39th Pl, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.