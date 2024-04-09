Top track

Bygone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Christof van der Ven + Niamh Regan

Gullivers
Tue, 9 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bygone
Got a code?

About

This April, two superbly talented songwriters – Niamh Regan from Ireland and Christof van der Ven from The Netherlands – team up to perform double headline shows across the UK.

London-based Christof van der Ven has built a truly impressive CV over the pas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niamh Regan, Christof van der Ven

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.