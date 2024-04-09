DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This April, two superbly talented songwriters – Niamh Regan from Ireland and Christof van der Ven from The Netherlands – team up to perform double headline shows across the UK.
London-based Christof van der Ven has built a truly impressive CV over the pas...
