Raised By Owls and Red Method

Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raised By Owls and Red Method come to 229 on 26th May.
Supports TBC

Tickets £12

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 229.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raised by Owls, Red Method

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

