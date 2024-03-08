DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New Colossus -Day 3- Pianos Upstairs Day Party

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge
Fri, 8 Mar, 1:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The New Colossus - Day 3 - Pianos Upstairs Day Party (FREE)

1:15 William The Conqueror (UK)

2:00 Empty Nesters (CA)

2:45 Boy With Apple (SE)

3:30 The Gulps (UK)

4:15 Talking To Shadows (US)

5:00 CHAII (NZ)

5:45 Kingfisher (SE)

The New Colossus Fest...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
William the Conqueror, Empty Nesters, Boy With Apple and 4 more

Venue

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

