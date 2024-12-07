Top track

Hurry Up Harry

Sham 69

229
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Back at the 229 after their triumphant sell out Christmas show in 2023. Sure to sell out again!

Access Policy: https://229.london/disability-access-policy/

We operate a No Readmission policy.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Human Punk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

