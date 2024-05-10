Top track

DBridge, Vegas - True Romance

dBridge + Boo Lean / re:ni + mush / DJ Scribe

Public Records
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Presenting three rooms of sound:

English producer dBridge known for his work in drum and bass, electronic, and techno genres makes his Public Records debut in the Sound Room joined by Boo Lean, DJ and curator known for her eclectic sets, naturally vibin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

dBridge, Boo Lean, Re:ni and 2 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

