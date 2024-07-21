Top track

Sage comme une image - Good as Gold

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

As One in the Park 2024

Walpole Park
Sun, 21 Jul, 12:00 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sage comme une image - Good as Gold
Got a code?

About

For one day only this summer, we will be celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by uniting it for a day of pride, diversity, and festivities.

Taking over Ealing's Walpole Park, expect a day of amazing music from some VERY special guests and some great entertain...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by On Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

10
ABSOLUTE., Baga Chipz, Chantelle Ayanna and 10 more

Venue

Walpole Park

Mattock Lane, Ealing, London, W5 5BH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.