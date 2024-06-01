Top track

No Joy w/ Headwinds, Mutual

The Usual Place
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:00 pm
From $13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since first arriving on the scene in 2009 with blistering inversions of shoegaze, Montreal’s No Joy has always found formidable ways to reinvent itself. Now solely composed of musician Jasamine White-Gluz, No Joy has evolved over the course of four studio...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

No Joy

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

