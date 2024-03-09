Top track

GRIEVE

KILL SCRIPT

Primary Night Club
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $20.81

About

WUB LIFE x OKASANA PRESENTS…

KILL SCRIPT

Support TBA…

Meyer x Void Sound

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Wub Life X Oksana
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KILL SCRIPT

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

