Elisa Erka + Lou de la Falaise

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12

About

LOU DE LA FALAISE

Lou de la Falaise est un groupe de pop en français. Ils proposent une pop ambitieuse avec un mélange des références françaises, classiques ou issues du tropicalisme brésilien.

ELISA ERKA

Autrice, compositrice et comédienne, Elisa Erka...

Présenté par Madline.
Lineup

Lou de la Falaise, Elisa Erka

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

