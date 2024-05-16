DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In early 2019 vocalist Jesse Barnett (Stick to Your Guns) partnered with Sergie Loobkoff (Samiam / Knapsack / Racquet Club) and drummer Jared Shavelson (BoySetsFire/ Mari-achi El Bronx / Paint it Black) aiming to pen the perfect melodic post-hardcore song.
RTT + SUM Studios Present:
Ways Away - https://waysaway.bandcamp.com
Mercy Union - https://mercy-union.bandcamp.com/
Her Head's On Fire - https://herheadsonfire.bandcamp.com
Doors 7pm, music 8pm
$15 adv $20 dos
