Ways Away - (I'm Not) Laughing with You

Ways Away / Mercy Union / Her Head's on Fire

Deep Cuts
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Ways Away

In early 2019 vocalist Jesse Barnett (Stick to Your Guns) partnered with Sergie Loobkoff (Samiam / Knapsack / Racquet Club) and drummer Jared Shavelson (BoySetsFire/ Mari-achi El Bronx / Paint it Black) aiming to pen the perfect melodic post-hardcore song. Read more

Event information

RTT + SUM Studios Present:

Ways Away - https://waysaway.bandcamp.com

Mercy Union - https://mercy-union.bandcamp.com/

Her Head's On Fire - https://herheadsonfire.bandcamp.com

Doors 7pm, music 8pm

$15 adv $20 dos

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RTT + SUM Studios
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ways Away, Mercy Union, Her Head’s on Fire

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

