Dancing Barefoot's Valentine's Day: Step in to Love

MOTH Club
Wed, 14 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Want to find love on Valentines? Or looking for something to bring your love along to?

Dancing Barefoot steps into love at Moth Club on 14th February - we'll be showing a few short films picked by Olive Parker and Flick Chicks, who'll also be spinning som...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Avice Caro, BANDE Á PART, The Golden Dregs and 8 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open6:30 pm
320 capacity

