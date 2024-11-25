DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rhonda: This Is The End Tour 2024

Helios 37
Mon, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welche Zukunft hat eine Band, zwischen deren Bandmitgliedern eine räumliche Trennung von über 9000km steht und die sich lange Zeit aufgrund der weltweiten Pandemie außerstande gesehen hat live aufzutreten, geschweige denn sich überhaupt zu sehen? Lange Zei...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & A.S.S. Concerts
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rhonda

Venue

Helios 37

Heliosstraße 37, 50825 Köln, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.