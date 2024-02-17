DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

360°

OSD
Sat, 17 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyBerlin
From €20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Berlin's friends and family! On Feb 17th, OSD flips the script with a the new 360° event in Berlin, the ultimate fusion of lush beats and Levantine eats. As the evening kicks off at 18:00 in the vintage vibes of Dizzle's Home, you're in for a treat with su...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by OSD
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Kamaal Williams, Anthea, Laura Fiore and 2 more

Venue

OSD

Mainzer Straße 16, 10247 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

