The Dating Show IRL

Our Wicked Lady
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
It's cuffing season, baby!

Tired of feeling disconnected in a world full of connections?

Have you been swiping and scrolling to find "the one?"

If you were a fan of MTV's Singled Out you'd love this show. Come be a part of the audience and witness peopl...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

