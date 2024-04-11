DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marenitas + Amalia tal vez

El Juglar
Thu, 11 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26
Marenitas + Amalia tal vez en Sound Isidro

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amalia tal vez, Marenitas

Venue

El Juglar

C. de Lavapiés, 37, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

