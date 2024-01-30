DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE SPORRS + TV SLEEP + OAKLEY MUNSON (DJ SET)

Tubby’s Kingston
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Sporrs are a power pop/punk band kinda in the vein of Carbonas/Black Lips/Jay Ratard. TV Sleep is a new lofi indie/post punk thing from Joseph Wright and friendsOakley from Black Lips will be spinning the goods before and after.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

