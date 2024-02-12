Top track

Flyte - Speech Bubble

LAST BUS LIVE: Flyte

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.40

About Flyte

Taking their name from Lord Sebastian Flyte – the tragic love interest from Evelyn’s Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited – the indie folk trio Flyte write tales of love and loss. They debuted their vivid songwriting with The Loved Ones (2017), and followed it wit Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

What’s sexier than a Valentine’s day gig? A gig on the Monday before Valentine’s Day.

Come, snog, sing and dance with Flyte as they take over the Shacklewell for an intimate night of loveliness. Expect surprise appearances from some platonic & not-so plat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Last Bus Magazine.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flyte

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

