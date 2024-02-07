DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unlock the Lens: Khalik Allah Masterclass

Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts and Technology
Wed, 7 Feb, 6:30 pm
TalkBerlin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Presented in collaboration with KODEX Documentary Film Festival, Catalyst - Institute for Creative Art and Technology invites you to an exclusive masterclass with renowned New York-based photographer and filmmaker Khalik Allah.

When: February 7, 2024, 18:...

All ages
Presented by Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts & Technology.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Khalik Allah

Venue

Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts and Technology

Nalepastraße 18, 12459 Berlin, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.