Valentine's Market

The Roxy at Mahall's
Sun, 11 Feb, 12:00 pm
SocialCleveland
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Valentine's Market at The Roxy

Join us on Sunday February 11th at Mahall’s The Roxy for a Valentine’s Market! Shop unique local goods and makers from over 20 vendors and treat your Valentine (or yourself) to something sweet! From candles to vintage clothe...

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Roxy at Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

