DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
7PM DOORS // 9PM SHOW START // $15 ADVANCE (+fees) // $25 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+fees)
PaviElle French has curated a night of music alongside a stellar group of her fellow friends, musicians, and artists including Queen Drea, Ted Godbout, Tiyo Siyolo,***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.