PaviElle Presents: "The SOVEREIGN Suite" An evening of music featuring Queen Drea and PaviElle French

Icehouse
Fri, 26 Apr, 9:00 pm
From $20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
7PM DOORS // 9PM SHOW START // $15 ADVANCE (+fees) // $25 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+fees)

PaviElle French has curated a night of music alongside a stellar group of her fellow friends, musicians, and artists including Queen Drea, Ted Godbout, Tiyo Siyolo,***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Icehouse.
Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

