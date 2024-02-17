DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Artists for Gaza: Group Reading + Fundraiser

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkLos Angeles
Mizna presents a Los Angeles reading and fundraiser for Gaza. This event benefits the Middle East Children’s Alliance’s initiatives in Gaza and features readings from Safia Elhillo, Randa Jarrar, Deena Falconetti, Lameece Issaq, Jessica Abughattas, Maha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mizna
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

