Mizna presents a Los Angeles reading and fundraiser for Gaza. This event benefits the Middle East Children’s Alliance’s initiatives in Gaza and features readings from Safia Elhillo, Randa Jarrar, Deena Falconetti, Lameece Issaq, Jessica Abughattas, Maha...
