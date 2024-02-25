Top track

08trio - Chairman Mao

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday In The Atrium: Maneater w/ DJ Tara + Chairman Mao + Kels

Public Records
Sun, 25 Feb, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

08trio - Chairman Mao
Got a code?

About

Join us for Sunday in The Atrium, a daytime series starting at 3pm in the lush, skylit Atrium at Public Records. On Sunday 2.25 we welcome MANEATER featuring record-slingers extraordinaire DJ Tara, Chairman Mao and Kels for an afternoon of house...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chairman Mao

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.