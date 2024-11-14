Top track

Danyl - Mazel

Danyl

La Cigale
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Danyl - Mazel
About

Il s’appelle Danyl. Fier et déter, il se présente sans rien laisser de côté : chanteur, musicien, français, algérien, producteur et galérien. Danyl puise dans ses origines algériennes et les sonorités raï pour construire son univers musical. Inspiré par sa...

Tout public
Présenté par Structure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danyl

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

