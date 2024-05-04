Top track

Lydia Luce - Florida Girl

Lonesome Station Presents: Lydia Luce + Special Guest

Citizen Vinyl
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Lydia Luce

On her new album Florida Girl, Lydia Luce offers up a body of work graced with all the transformative beauty of watercolor, at turns delicate, dreamlike, and instantly potent in its emotional realism. The second full-length from the Fort Lauderdale-born si Read more

Event information

Lonesome Station Presents an evening with singer-songwriter Lydia Luce on Saturday, May 4. Doors at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. $15 advance, $18 at the door.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
Lineup

Lydia Luce

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

