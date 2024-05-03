DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our iconic Grand Opening party marks the official start of summer. Anyone who’s attended previous editions will know this is a staple in the Ibiza event calendar, those who are new around here: arrive early for an unmissable day! You’ll be the first to exp...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.