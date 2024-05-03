Top track

Grand Opening Party

O Beach Ibiza
Fri, 3 May, 1:00 pm
GigsIbiza
About

Our iconic Grand Opening party marks the official start of summer. Anyone who’s attended previous editions will know this is a staple in the Ibiza event calendar, those who are new around here: arrive early for an unmissable day! You’ll be the first to exp...

Evento +18
Organizado por O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Grant Collins, Sam Dungate, Lucy Jane and 2 more

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

