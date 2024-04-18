DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Million Square Arcade EP + support from Nomieye + DJ Set from Barrell Jones

Peckham Audio
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:30 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Million Square, the London based electro-acoustic duo of Max Luthert (electronics) and Duncan Eagles (saxophones). Together they bridge the worlds of electronica and contemporary improvised music with analogue, digital and acoustic instruments and the resu...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Million Square

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

