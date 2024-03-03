DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hosted by Charmskool Fetish Marketplace & Glamourtits Costume Cave
Wardrobe bursting with kink bits you no longer use? Want to make some extra cash and grab some bargains? Can't be bothered to list onlne & deal with postage?
Off the back of our busy ‘Cos...
Yes, there will be tickets on the door for £7 by card only.
No, there is a long set of steps up to the main hall. Carer tickets are available for those requiring assistance.
No, you must apply in advance, space is limited.
Please bring cash- this is a 'car boot fair 'style event. Some traders may have cards but most likely won't.
Dogs are allowed as long as they are comfortable in busy environments with other dogs present.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.