Kinky, Queer & Alt Pre-loved Fashion Sale & Social Event

The Dome
Sun, 3 Mar, 1:00 pm
SocialLondon
£6
About

Hosted by Charmskool Fetish Marketplace & Glamourtits Costume Cave

Wardrobe bursting with kink bits you no longer use? Want to make some extra cash and grab some bargains? Can't be bothered to list onlne & deal with postage?

Off the back of our busy ‘Cos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Charmskool Shop
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open1:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

FAQs

Are there tickets on the door?

Yes, there will be tickets on the door for £7 by card only.

Is the venue accessible?

No, there is a long set of steps up to the main hall. Carer tickets are available for those requiring assistance.

Can I just turn up with stuff to sell?

No, you must apply in advance, space is limited.

Do the traders accept cards?

Please bring cash- this is a 'car boot fair 'style event. Some traders may have cards but most likely won't.

Can I bring my dog?

Dogs are allowed as long as they are comfortable in busy environments with other dogs present.

