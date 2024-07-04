Top track

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

PROJECT HOUSE
Thu, 4 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£28.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Formed in Auckland in 2010, Unknown Mortal Orchestra began the decade recording and anonymously releasing their psychedelic flavour of rock online. Led by frontman Ruban Nielson, the trio’s amalgamation of lo-fi, pop, disco and shoe-gaze on Multi-Love (201 Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Futuresound & Super Friendz present

A very special show in celebration of Project House' 1st Birthday

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Plus special guests

Thursday 4th July 2024

Project House

14+

£25 +fees

https://projecthouselds.com/info/

This is a 14+ event.
Futuresound & Super Friendz presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

