Idles Aftershow et Dj set

Supersonic
Thu, 7 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IDLES DE RETOUR AU SUPERSONIC !

La bande de Bristol est à Paris le 7 mars pour un concert exceptionnel au Zénith 🤯 Et bonne nouvelle, ils ont choisi le Supersonic pour leur aftershow et feront un dj set mêlant post-punk, indie rock et pop pour vous faire...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

