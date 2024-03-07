DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IDLES DE RETOUR AU SUPERSONIC !
La bande de Bristol est à Paris le 7 mars pour un concert exceptionnel au Zénith 🤯 Et bonne nouvelle, ils ont choisi le Supersonic pour leur aftershow et feront un dj set mêlant post-punk, indie rock et pop pour vous faire...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.