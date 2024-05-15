Top track

Bon Enfant - Magie

Bon Enfant

The Lanes
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Bon Enfant’s been breaking the glass ceiling since their inception. Led by Daphné Brissette (Canailles) and Guillaume Chiasson (Solids, Ponctuation), along with Étienne Côté (Canailles, Lumière), Mélissa Fortin (Canailles) and Alex Burger (himself), this r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

