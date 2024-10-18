DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Working closely with Paul Weller since their 2017 album Street Rituals, Stone Foundation have accumulated a hall of fame of collaborations both in the studio and on stage – including tracks with Durand Jones & The Indications and Bettye LaVette.
The seeds of British modern soul band Stone Foundation were sown in the early ’90s when Neil Sheasby and Neil Jones met.
Over the years they’ve collaborated with Paul Weller, Nolan Porter, Graham Parker, Carleen Anderson, Mick Talbot, Kathryn Williams, La...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs