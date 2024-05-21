Top track

Caligula's Horse - The Stormchaser

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Caligula’s Horse | Milano

Legend Club
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bam Booking e Versus Music Project annunciano il ritorno dei Caligula’s Horse in Italia.

Autentica perla della nuova scena prog-metal e reduci dallo scorso “Rise Radiant” Tour Europeo del 2023 che ha toccato la nostra penisola per la loro unica, fortunata...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking e Versus Music

Lineup

Caligula’s Horse

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

