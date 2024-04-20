Top track

Buffalo Nichols - The Fatalist Blues

Buffalo Nichols

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Buffalo Nichols

In 2021, Texas singer and self-taught guitarist Buffalo Nicholas became Fat Possum Records’ first solo blues signing in almost 20 years. Led by his anecdotal style of songwriting, acoustic guitar and political commentary, his debut album released later tha Read more

Event information

$30 seated, $25 general admission + taxes & fees

On his second album, The Fatalist, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols does things with the blues that might catch you off guard. There’s 808 programming, chopped up Charley Patton samples, washes of synth. There’s a co...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Buffalo Nichols

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

