María Jesus y su Hijo + INC

El Sótano
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
María Jesús Y Su Hijo es una banda madrileña fundada en primavera de 2021. Los hijos perdidos de Lou Reed y Lola Flores, puro rock and roll a lo centennial que se ha ganado el título de "La Banda Que Necesitaba España

INC es un monstruo de cuatro cabezas...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

María Jesús Y Su Hijo

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

