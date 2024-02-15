DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From UK breakout star to global icon. Sampha's influence is felt throughout contemporary culture. Across a studied career, the south London singer, songwriter and producer has released a host of era-defining records including 2013's breakthrough "Dual" EP
The Mercury Prize-winning artist returns to Manchester for an in the round performance celebrating second album LAHAI
Immerse yourself in Sampha’s signature sound as the multi-talented musician brings his acclaimed live show to Aviva Studios. This very sp...
